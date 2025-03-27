The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision to pass for second reading; the bill aiming to strip Vice President, state governors, and deputies of their immunity.

Also, in the category is the bill seeking to abolish the death penalty in the country.

The two bills are among the 42 lawmakers passed for second reading barwly twenty-four hours ago.

The motion to reverse itself on the bills was moved by the Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu explains the decision is to allow for debate on the bills.