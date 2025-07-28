Speaker, House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has mourned victims of the boat mishap in Niger State and flooding in Adamawa State, which led to loss of lives, destruction of property...

Speaker, House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has mourned victims of the boat mishap in Niger State and flooding in Adamawa State, which led to loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of residents.

In Niger State, about 15 passengers reportedly died in a boat mishap that occurred in Zumba, Shiroro Local Government Area, on Saturday.

The boat, which was carrying 43 passengers, 60 bags of paddy rice, three cows, and two rams, was said to be on its way to the Zumba weekly market when it struck a tree and capsized.

In another incident, five people were reportedly killed, over 50 others injured, and many displaced following a flood that swept through several communities in Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

The Speaker lamented the fate of the victims, especially as these were natural disasters.

He condoled families of the deceased, people of the affected communities, and the governments of Niger and Adamawa States.

While seeking intervention and relief from relevant public and private bodies, the Speaker prayed to God to forestall a recurrence.