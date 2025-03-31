The House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions is seeking the partnership of Enugu state government to relocate most of the correctional facilities in the city centres to less densely populated locations across the state.

This was the focal point when the house committee visited Governor Peter Mbah in Enugu state.

On 5th of October 2021, Owerri Correctional centre was attacked by suspected Terrorists, that led to loss of lives and several inmates freed in the course of the incident

A similar incident happened in Kuje in FCT, also linked to terrorists attack, where lives were lost and inmates fled.

Both incidents were issues associated with harbouring correctional facilities situated within urban centres.

Although most of the correctional facilities were constructed in pre colonial era, but development and urbanisation caught up with them, hence the quest to be relocated.

At a meeting with Governor of Enugu state, the house of Representatives committee emphasises the essence of the relocation,

Governor Mbah commended the Federal Government for the initiative and promised to partner the Government to ensure speedy actualisation of the project.

The committee also embarked on tours of correctional facilities in Enugu, Oji and Nsukka centres built by the British in 1915, now sitting in the heart of the densely populated axis of the state which poses greater danger to inhabitants, businesses and contributing to the dearth of infrastructure in the city centres.