The House of Representatives has challenged the federal government to immediately address alleged poor state of Nigeria’s missions abroad.

It also resolved to investigate alleged diversion, non-disclosure and mismanagement of student loan disbursements.

A motion of urgent public importance from Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, drew members’ attention to the alleged poor state of Nigeria’s missions abroad.

The motion was the aftermath of a recent oversight visit of the Nigeria-United States of America parliamentary friendship group to Nigeria’s mission houses in New York, Atlantic and Washington DC.

Deputy minority leader said the Nigerian mission House in New York is allegedly indebted in rent payments and has left over thirty staff without salaries for over one year.

He worries that the situation is not different in other mission houses belonging to Nigeria

The House has mandated its relevant committees to commence investigations into alleged unethical practices in the disbursements of student loan

The resolution is sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance from Kaduna state member, Aliyu Abdullahi

In another motion, the House lent support to the need for Nigeria to map out a reintegration plan for internally displaced persons across the country

Two members from Kano state bring to the notice of the House the need for immediate assistance to victims of heavy rain and wind storm which rendered thousands of their constituents homeless

A bill for a minimum of 15 per cent female inclusion in the enlistment, recruitment and appointment of service personnel into the Armed Forces passed second reading

The All Progressives Congress gained two members from the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party as Olanrewaju Akingbaso and Ngozi Okolie cite deep rooted crisis in their former parties.

The House has now adjourned plenary to 17th June to enable interested members embark on Hajj or take part in the forthcoming Sallah and June 12 public holidays.