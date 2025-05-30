Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, is seeking support for a bill to create special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Mr Kalu spoke when he received the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, (Africa) for foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Lord Collins of Highbury.

He is worried about the steady decline in women representation and seeks support for bill seeking special seats for the female gender.

He says the special seats are needed to increase the current 4.05 per cent representation of women in the National Assembly, which places Nigeria 178th out of 182 countries in the global rating by the Inter Parliamentary union. IPU

The insights and the experiences of the UK Parliament with about 35 per cent female repression, are therefore highly valued.

He proposed the creation of a robust legislative exchange programme to be benchmark policies, facilitate collaborations on committee work, promote youth inclusion and strengthen public account mechanisms

Earlier, leader of the visiting team appreciates the cordial relationship between the two countries, particularly with focus on economic growth and prioritising citizens welfare.