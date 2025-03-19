Members of the House of Representatives have clashed over the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The members whoe were preparing to commence plenary and walking in were seen in heated argument over the issue.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State following the failure of all parties to come to an agreement on the resolution of the intractable Political crisis in the State.

The declaration also came after all parties failed to resolve the issues despite a judgment of the Supreme Court.

The declaration was made by the President less than 24 hours after Oil pipelines were blown up in the State.