As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, Dr. Betta Edu, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, patriotism, and shared responsibility as the nation charts a renewed course for growth and prosperity....

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, Dr. Betta Edu, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, patriotism, and shared responsibility as the nation charts a renewed course for growth and prosperity.

In her goodwill message to Nigerians, Dr. Edu commended the resilience, progress, and enduring spirit of the people, describing Nigerians as “specially crafted with great determination, an unconquerable spirit, and a limitless possibilities mindset.”

She noted that Nigeria’s industrious and innovative citizens have distinguished themselves across various fields, ensuring the country’s place among the League of Nations.

According to her, the 65th Independence Anniversary is not only a moment for celebration but also an opportunity for thanksgiving to God and for a renewed commitment to the dream of a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

Dr. Edu further applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold and decisive steps in repositioning the economy, extending care to the vulnerable, and entrenching citizen-centered governance.

She maintained that these initiatives are laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and national renewal.

“Though challenges persist, the Renewed Hope Agenda provides a clear pathway to stability, reforms, and expanded opportunities for all Nigerians. We are already at the end of the tunnel; all we see now is green ahead,” she said.

She emphasized that Nigeria’s diversity remains its greatest asset, while its population provides an unbeatable marketplace and fertile ground for investment.

Concluding her remarks, Dr. Edu urged citizens to keep hope alive, stressing that “together, we can turn today’s sacrifices into tomorrow’s prosperity.”