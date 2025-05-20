The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is steadily building the foundation for Nigeria’s economic revival through bold reforms and inclusive development policies.

Speaking at the 2025 Nigeria Public Relations Week in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Minister emphasized that the administration’s economic reforms — such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate — were necessary steps that are now producing visible results. These include improved exchange rate stability, increased government revenue, and revived oil refining activity.

Idris noted that despite initial challenges, Nigeria is beginning to see the benefits of the administration’s strategy, including record investments in infrastructure, agriculture, human capital development, and national security. According to him, over ₦2.5 trillion has been allocated to road projects this year — the highest in Nigeria’s history — with major highways connecting key regions under construction.

He highlighted several initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including:

•The launch of NELFUND, supporting over 300,000 students

•A $450 million investment into CNG infrastructure

•Establishment of CreditCorp for improved access to credit

•A ₦200 billion package for MSMEs and manufacturers

The Minister also pointed to signs of macroeconomic recovery, including a drop in the inflation rate from 24.23% in March to 23.71% in April, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

He called on public relations professionals to support national development by positively projecting Nigeria’s transformation story at home and abroad, citing rising diaspora remittances ($21.9 billion), growing foreign direct investment ($50 billion in commitments), and the ₦730 billion contribution of Nollywood to the GDP as proof of ongoing progress.

Idris reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to driving effective national communication through the new National Strategic Communication Framework (NSCF).

He also congratulated NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, on his appointment as Regional Delegate-at-Large for the Global Alliance for PR and Communication Management, commending his leadership in advancing the profession’s impact nationally and globally.