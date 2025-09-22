Nigerians have continued to react to the birthday message directed to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by the Labour Party’s former presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, criticising her request for donations to the National Library in place of traditional c...

Nigerians have continued to react to the birthday message directed to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by the Labour Party’s former presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, criticising her request for donations to the National Library in place of traditional cakes and gifts.

Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, celebrated her 65th birthday on Sunday, with many Nigerian citizens, political office holders, and monarchs flooding the internet with beautiful and hert melting birthday messages, a testament to her selfless act of service to the nation.

However, the former Anambra State governor wrote a short birthday wish for the first lady, followed by a strong criticism. He posted the message on his official X account just two minutes before the end of the day, calling her request “an indictment of our nation.” Speculations have since emerged that his actions are rooted in their political differences.

His statement has garnered wide reactions and replies on social media, with Nigerians questioning his actions.

Obi, who has positioned himself as a critic of the current administration, wrote on X, challenging the request of the lady, saying, ” However, I was struck by irony reading her request: that instead of cakes or newspaper adverts, well-wishers should donate toward completing the National Library in Abuja. On the surface, it is noble and selfless. But beneath it lies an indictment of our nation. “I recall that, as Governor of Anambra State, I too urged that money meant for adverts be channelled into meaningful causes—computers for schools and classroom blocks. Such gestures were never meant to replace the government’s duty but to complement it. The state still bore the responsibility of providing those essentials. That is why it is shocking that, in our present circumstances, while billions are easily found for jets, yachts, unused mansions, endless trips abroad, and other frivolities, the nation must rely on birthday donations to complete its own National Library. “ https://x.com/PeterObi/status/1969899157436403785

TVC in this article gathered some comments and replies to his statement on X.

An X user who identified as @JohnJoseph074 wrote on X saying, “Peter Obi loves reminding us that he’s the only one who sees Nigeria’s problems clearly, like some prophet shouting from the mountaintop. But truth be told, this library sermon sounds more like a man recycling old campaign lines than offering real solutions. “If libraries were truly his holy grail, why didn’t we see one spring up in Anambra during his watch? It’s always easier to lament with pen and paper than to act with power and resources.”

Another user who identifies as @felyx06 wrote: ” @PeterObi Kindly personalise the words, ‘You are finished.” I’ve never seen an immature old man like you. The desperation in you, finding all avenues to tarnish the image of the country, is so disgusting. Must you talk all the time? What is the colour of your problem?

“So petty that you live on SM and spew nonsense every time. What good does one expect from a fool who took advice from a madman in Upper Iweka? Coming online to show your pettiness all the time, if you had gotten a sane man as your advisor, he would have told you long ago that you’re an embarrassment to yourself and your family.

“A serial liar and pretender is who you are. Anyone taking you seriously needs a psychiatric examination. Gerrrraaattttt!

Another X user who identifies as @CorruptionIzBad replied to his statement, saying, “Peter, your speech sounds poetic, but Nigerians are not deceived. You discuss libraries, education, and national priorities as if you were a saint in government, yet your record in Anambra tells a different story. How many state libraries have you built or renovated in Anambra?

“How many public schools were properly funded under your watch? Anambra teachers went on strike for months because of unpaid wages, and the education sector suffered severely. Instead of investing boldly in infrastructure, you left behind abandoned projects, and the people still remember.

“It’s easy to point fingers at the Federal Government today, but leadership is measured by what you did when you had power, not by the sermons you preach when out of office. You failed to provide lasting development in Anambra; now you condemn Tinubu’s government for the same shortcomings. Truly, the pot should not call the kettle black. Clean your own record before trying to lecture the nation.”

Another user wrote identified as @gabriel_bolatit, wrote on X saying, “ Obi-dients people have one thing in common. “You were in government during GEJ as Economic Advisor, but Nigeria has not finished that time. The library was not an important National edifice to complete.”

Another X user identified as @adewalefajana wrote, “This is the most irresponsible tweet from a supposed presidential hopeful. Whoever wrote this for you and you who didn’t have the wisdom to read the room.”

Another X user identified as @oluwaseundsp wrote condemning the actions of his media team, “I think it’s high time Mr Peter or his handler visited a psychiatrist for a mental health checkup!”

An X user, @cbngov_akin1, wrote,”Bitter Obi Agbotikuyo, YOU ARE FINISHED IN CHINA, CHINESE, HONG KONG. The PDP FG you served allocated millions from budget to budget, and everything was looted under you and Atiku’s PDP-led government. , as the mother of the nation, is about to complete it with her husband. Yet you come dey type “YOU ARE FINISHED” for her birthday wishes , werey.” “But Sen. @SenRemiTinubu

A user identified as @davidsalt_ wrote on X, saying, “Whoever is curating these ‘banger’ tweets is doing more harm than good. The current administration is very easy to criticise — there are countless loopholes to point at. Sadly, this one, in my opinion, isn’t one of them. A simple birthday wish to her as a former senator would have been enough. Then, move on to another pressing issue that truly deserves attention. Clearly, these tweets don’t reflect PO’s personality.”

@Abdxl_Aziz also wrote on X, saying, “The First Lady asked for donations to the National Library, and you call it a scandal? If she had thrown a big party, there would still be complaints. Not every act has to be political.”

