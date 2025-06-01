Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) etched their name into football history on Saturday night, securing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a commanding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The triumph not only ended the French club’s long-standing quest for European glory but also set a record for the largest margin of victory in a Champions League final.

Under the astute leadership of manager Luis Enrique, PSG delivered a masterclass in dominance and cohesion. The scoring commenced in the 12th minute when Achraf Hakimi capitalised on a swift counterattack to put PSG ahead.

Teenage sensation Désiré Doué then showcased his burgeoning talent, netting twice—once in the 20th minute and again in the 63rd—to firmly establish PSG’s control.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a fourth in the 74th minute, and substitute Senny Mayulu sealed the emphatic win with a goal in the 86th minute.

Doué’s exceptional performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade, highlighting PSG’s successful investment in young talent.

The victory was particularly poignant for Enrique, who dedicated the win to his late daughter Xana, adding an emotional layer to the club’s historic achievement.

The celebrations in Paris, however, were marred by unrest.

While thousands of fans took to the streets in jubilation, incidents of violence and vandalism led to nearly 300 arrests across the country.

Authorities condemned the disturbances, emphasising the need for peaceful celebrations.

This landmark victory completes a treble for PSG, who have also secured the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles this season.

It marks a new era for the club, demonstrating that success can be achieved through a blend of youth development and tactical acumen.

As PSG lifts the Champions League trophy for the first time, they not only fulfill a long-held ambition but also set a new standard for excellence in European football.