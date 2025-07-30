The Police Service Commission (PSC) has issued a strong warning against any form of racketeering or malpractice in the upcoming recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, stressing that violators will be dealt with decisively....

Chairman of the Commission, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Hashimu Salihu Argungu, gave the warning on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, in Abuja.

Argungu, who was accompanied by other senior officials including Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, Commissioner representing the Judiciary on the PSC board, said the Commission is committed to ensuring that the recruitment of Cadet ASPs and Inspectors is transparent, fair, and equitable.

He noted that although a date for the exercise is yet to be fixed, the engagement with the FCC was timely, given its critical role in enforcing equitable representation in federal recruitment.

“There must be transparency, accountability and equity in the recruitment process,” Argungu said, adding that waivers, discretion, or unauthorised replacements will not be tolerated, as they undermine the principles of fairness and justice.

Responding, Kayode Oladele commended the PSC’s proactive approach, describing the visit as a testament to effective inter-agency collaboration and a shared commitment to national cohesion.

“By working together to ensure fairness and balanced representation in law enforcement institutions, we are laying the foundation for trust in public institutions and sustainable peace across the country,” he said.

Oladele also stressed that a diverse and inclusive police force is essential to maintaining public confidence and achieving national security goals under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He reaffirmed the FCC’s readiness to support the PSC in monitoring compliance with the federal character principle during the recruitment process, expressing confidence that the partnership will advance the national interest.