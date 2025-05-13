The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) interview for Inspectors due for promotion to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II) will hold across 17 Police Zonal Command Headquarters from Monday, May 19, 2025.

The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd.), emphasized that the interview is a mandatory requirement for promotion consideration and warned candidates against offering bribes to officials conducting the exercise.

Argungu stated that the Commission is aware of past incidents where candidates pooled money to influence promotion panels. He issued a stern warning that any officer caught attempting to induce or compromise officials will face severe sanctions and public disgrace.

“The Commission will deal ruthlessly with any Police Officer found involved in such acts. Promotion must be earned, not bought,” he declared.

The PSC Chairman reiterated that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force will strictly be based on merit and available vacancies, urging candidates to prepare thoroughly for the interview instead of seeking unethical shortcuts.

“Officers scheduled for the interview should face the panel with confidence, knowing that integrity and competence will determine their success,” he added.

To ensure credibility, PSC staff will collaborate with Nigeria Police Force officers to supervise the exercise across all zones. Argungu assured that the Commission remains committed to upholding professionalism in the police force to enhance public safety and security.

The PSC urged officers and the public to report any misconduct during the process, reaffirming its dedication to a transparent and corruption-free promotion system.