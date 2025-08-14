The Police Service Commission (PSC) has pledged to eliminate corruption from the police recruitment process, urging state governments to safeguard their quotas and prevent hijacking of the exercise in their respective States....

At a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Abuja on Thursday, 14 August, PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector-General Hashimu Argungu, said the 2025 recruitment of Cadet ASPs and Constables would be transparent, merit-based and equitable.

“We want to stop corruption in the system and open up the exercise to promote healthy competition and equitable spread,” Argungu said, adding that the Commission would resist the trading of slots and special considerations that undermine fairness.

The meeting, themed “Collaborative Approach for a Transparent and Equitable Police Recruitment Process”, brought together representatives from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, the Commissioner representing the Judiciary, stressed that the PSC was established to ensure equity in recruitment and would not allow any individual or group to hijack the process.

Commissioner representing the Police, retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu, reaffirmed the PSC’s resolve to select the best Nigerian youths, praising President Bola Tinubu for approving the recruitment exercise.

PSC Secretary, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, announced plans to establish state offices to enhance the Commission’s constitutional mandate and sought the support of state governments.

The meeting ended with a consensus on the need for regular consultations, with state representatives pledging their full cooperation.