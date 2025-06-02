The Police Service Commission has pledged to partner with the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors in the promotion of excellence in cost management.

The Commission is poised to ensure good governance through prudence and financial discipline in the management of its human and material resources, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni, spoke today, June 2nd, 2025, when he received in audience, a strong delegation from the Nigeria Institue of Quantity Surveyors led by its President Kene Nzekwe.

DIG Argungu said the Commission will partner with the Institue to ensure that Nigerians with requisite knowledge in Quantity Surveying are recruited into the Police to assist manage Police national security infrastructure and service delivery.

The PSC Chairman said the Police needs the expertise of Quantity Surveyors, in the management of its physical infrastructure, stressing that the Commission needs the cooperation of the Nigeria Institue of Quantity Surveyors.

The President of the Institute, Kene Nzekwe had earlier told his host that the visit underscores “our commitment to meaningful collaboration in nation-building”.

Mr. Nzekwe said the Institue is fully aware of the vital role the Commission plays in shaping the integrity , structure and operational effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force. ” We recognise your leadership in Strenghtening institutional frameworks and fostering within the policing ecosystem”.

The President of the Institute advocated for a greater inclusion of qualified Quantity Surveyors within the administrative and technical units of the Commission.

He noted that the management of Police infrastructure, housing, logistic centres, training schools, Command Offices and other capital projects, presents an opportunity to improve project delivery outcomes through the involvement of our professionals”

Mr. Nzekwe proposed that the Commission consider some areas of collaboration with the Institue to enhance project delivery, value-for-money and institutional capacity.

He noted that these areas of collaboration which includes dispute resolution and expert services; capacity building; project auditing and value for money assessment, will not only support the Commission’s strategic objectives but also foster a culture of accountability, professionalism and technical excellence in the management of public resources.

“We look forward to building a mutually beneficial partnership between the NIQs and the Police Service Commission -one that supports your noble mission and helps deliver impactful outcomes for the Nigeria people”, he told the PSC Chairman.