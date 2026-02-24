As part of the ongoing recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force, all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise are to commence physical and credential screening between 9th March, 2026 and 18th April, 2026, across the federation....

Applicants are requested to login to the recruitment portal: npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, to check their status and print the following documents which they must present at the screening venue on the date and time indicated in their Invitation Slip:

(i). Guarantors form;

(ii). Application Submission Slip;

(iii). Invitation Slip;

(iv). Credentials Screening Form;

(v). Physical Screening Form.

Consequently, items to be presented during the Screening are:

1. Invitation Slip (with assigned TABLE);

2. Credential Screening Form;

3. Original National Identity Number (NIN) printout or Card issued by NIMC;

4. O’ Level (GCE/SSCE) Certificate;

5. Birth Certificate or Declaration of age;

6. LGA/State of Origin Certificate;

7. Trade Test/Certificate (for Specialists only);

8. Duly completed and signed Guarantors form with photocopies and passports of referees attached.

9. Original and duplicate copies of credentials are to be neatly packaged in two separate white flat files, with recent passport photographs attached.

The applicants are to appear at the various screening venues wearing white canvas shoes, white T-shirts, white shorts, and white stockings.

The screening exercise will take place at designated locations within each State/FCT as indicated on the invitation printout.

The Chairman, Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

The Chairman assures that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability.

He advises the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent applicants, stating that anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.