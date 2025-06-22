Didan community in Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State came to a standstill on Saturday as the remains of Mrs Zeporah Galumje, wife of retired Supreme Court Justice and Police Service Commission (PSC) member, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, were laid to rest.

The funeral ceremony drew a high-profile crowd, including prominent members of the judiciary, senior government officials, traditional rulers, and a strong delegation from the Police Service Commission. Friends, associates, and well-wishers from across the country gathered to honour the life of a woman widely described as graceful, supportive, and God-fearing.

Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, in a condolence message, described the late Mrs Galumje as a “quiet but formidable force of grace, character, and strength”. He said her life was marked by unwavering faith, sacrificial love, and calm dignity.

“Behind your long and illustrious career on the Bench stood a woman of immense courage, patience, and support,” he told Justice Galumje, adding that her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, also paid tribute to Mrs Galumje, describing her as “a graceful, supportive and God-fearing woman whose devotion to her family was evident to all”.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, mni, in a condolence message delivered by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani, said the Commission was deeply saddened by the loss. He acknowledged Justice Galumje’s continued strength and service, even in the face of personal grief, and assured him of the Commission’s support during the mourning period.

“This painful loss, coming so soon after the passing of your dear brother, must be incredibly heavy. May the Almighty God grant you the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses,” the PSC Chairman stated.

The Chief Mourner, Justice Galumje, expressed deep gratitude to all who travelled from far and near to pay their respects and support the family. He prayed for divine blessings and safe return for all mourners.

Mrs Zeporah Galumje was buried at her husband’s residence in Didan, where the outpouring of tributes underscored a life lived in quiet impact and enduring faith.