PSC directs IGP to deepen investigation into Abba Kyari’s ties to Hushpuppi

The Police Service Commission has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to conduct additional investigations into the relationship between the suspended former chief of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, and an internet scammer, Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi.

The directive to the IG was sequel to the advice from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

According to sources, the commission gave the IG two weeks to submit the report, which will be evaluated by the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline.

Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, was previously investigated by a four-man Special Investigation Panel led by Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in command of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

He was suspended in July 2021 for alleged involvement in a $1.1 million Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and four others; AbdulRahman Juma (Abdul); Vincent Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Fashola (Morayo); and Bolatito Agbabiaka (Bolamide).

Hushpuppi allegedly paid $20,600 to two bank accounts provided by Kyari on January 20, 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kyari has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

The AGF on Wednesday said the facts contained in the police investigation report were not strong enough to convict the DCP

Malami was claimed to have told the panel that the police investigation against Kyari was not complete and that more evidence was needed to establish the relationship between the ex-IRT commander and Hushpuppi, who is awaiting sentencing after agreeing to a plea bargain with US authorities.

Based on the AGF’s advice, the commission was said to have asked the IG to carry out a further probe into Kyari’s relationship with Hushpuppi.

“The advice from the AGF is that the case needs further investigation; that the evidence produced on Abba Kyari was not enough to convict him despite the fact that they have established a prima facie case against him,” a senior official told our correspondent. However, in a court of law, the facts cannot convict him.

“So, the police report was returned and the IG was asked to set up a special panel to look at the case. We have given them just a short period of two weeks to turn in their report.

“The final report is expected to return to the standing committee which will review and send recommendations to the plenary where the final decision on Kyari will be taken.”

Meanwhile, spokesman, US Attorney Office for Central District of California, Thom Mrozek, has said Hushpuppi would be sentenced on February 14.

