The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disclaimed a recent advertisement announcing the commencement of online applications for the 12th Regular Course...

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disclaimed a recent advertisement announcing the commencement of online applications for the 12th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State, describing it as unconstitutional and procedurally flawed.

According to the PSC, the advertisement—which indicated an application window from 28 July to 8 September 2025—was published without due process and constituted an attempt to usurp the Commission’s constitutionally assigned recruitment powers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PSC emphasised that it holds the exclusive authority to appoint persons into the Nigeria Police Force. This authority was upheld by the Court of Appeal in a 2020 judgment and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in the case SC/CV/773/2020.

“As a law-abiding institution, the Commission will continue to resist and condemn actions that violate the Constitution or seek to undermine its lawful powers,” the statement read.

The PSC criticised the Police Academy’s recent processes as chaotic and deliberately designed to foster corruption. It particularly condemned the collection of application fees—set at N6,000—despite the exercise being officially free of charge.

“Requiring all applicants to travel to the Academy in Kano rather than decentralising the process across all 36 states and the FCT exposes them to avoidable hardship, risks, and potential exploitation,” the Commission stated.

It added that the move disregarded necessary consultations with key stakeholders including the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Federal Character Commission, and the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC warned the public to disregard the advertisement and affirmed that it would not be held responsible for any unlawful actions arising from the unauthorised notice.

“This purported exercise is null and void. The Commission remains committed to transparency, accountability, and fairness in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” it concluded.