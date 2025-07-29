The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd), has called for increased gender sensitivity and balance in the management of personnel within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), describing equity as the foundation of inclusive policing....

Argungu made the call while receiving a delegation from the NPF Gender Policy team at the Commission’s headquarters. He emphasised the need for diversity to be reflected in recruitment, discipline, and distribution of responsibilities within the Force.

“The diversity and disparity of human nature must be recognised in all aspects of human endeavour,” he said, commending the NPF for its efforts toward institutional transformation. He assured the delegation of the Commission’s support in aligning its operations with the principles of the revised gender policy.

The delegation was led by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Aishatu Abubakar Baju, who presented the rationale behind the updated gender policy. She said the new framework aims to ensure the Force better understands and serves Nigeria’s diverse population, including women and other vulnerable groups.

“The police are mandated to protect all interests — not just those of the most privileged,” AIG Baju stated. She added that the policy seeks to eliminate gender-based discriminatory laws and practices within the NPF and strengthen its response to gender-based violence and sexual abuse.

She also noted that childbirth should be recognised as national service, citing the career setbacks many women face due to reproductive roles.

Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (Rtd), the PSC Commissioner representing the Judiciary, stressed the importance of natural justice and equality, stating that no laws in Nigeria explicitly discriminate against women. He urged society to stop discriminating against itself by perpetuating bias.

Also speaking, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd), PSC Commissioner representing the Police, praised AIG Baju for her efforts and reiterated the Commission’s commitment to supporting gender equity initiatives within the Force.