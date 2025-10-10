The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing screening exercise for admission into the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State....

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing screening exercise for admission into the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Argungu, who visited the Academy on Friday, 10th October 2025, said his long-held dream of a functional and globally competitive police academy was gradually becoming a reality.

The PSC Chairman, who had attended the Police Council meeting in Abuja the previous day, explained that his visit was aimed at obtaining first-hand information on the conduct of the screening and ensuring that the exercise remains transparent and in line with international best practices.

Addressing members of the interview board, Argungu commended the Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Patrick Atayero, for fostering unity and teamwork among all stakeholders involved in the exercise.

“I am pleased to see the spirit of cooperation and family among you,” he said. “This new sense of unity gives me great confidence that the Academy is on the right path.”

He urged the management of the Academy to learn from the operational models of other reputable police academies around the world, assuring that the PSC would continue working to position the institution among the best globally.

Argungu also encouraged the Commandant to sustain the existing unity within the management team and avoid any form of friction that could undermine progress.

In his remarks, AIG Atayero thanked the PSC Chairman for the visit and briefed him on the harmonious working relationship that has characterised the exercise since its commencement.

The screening exercise is expected to continue on Saturday, 11th October 2025.