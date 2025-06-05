The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector General Hashimu Argungu, has extended warm Eid-el-Kabir greetings to Muslims across the country, particularly officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Argungu, speaking on behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of the Commission, emphasised the importance of the Eid celebration as a reminder of the values of faith, obedience, sacrifice, and compassion—virtues he said are essential to building a peaceful and just society.

“As we commemorate this festival, let us renew our commitment to unity, tolerance, and the pursuit of the common good,” he urged.

He commended Muslim personnel of the Police Force for their dedication and service to the nation, even during the festive period, noting that their sacrifices in safeguarding communities are deeply appreciated.

“May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and renewed hope to our country. Let us continue to work together to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and service to humanity,” he added.