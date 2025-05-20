The Departmental Selection Board (DSB) promotion interviews for Police Inspectors eligible for elevation to the next rank commenced successfully across several Police Zonal Command Headquarters on Monday, 19 May 2025.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu, led a high-level Commission delegation to Zone 7 Headquarters in Abuja to supervise the exercise.

Speaking during the visit, DIG Argungu commended the smooth start of the promotion process and stated, “This is the time to get it right.”

He emphasised the critical importance of the transition from the Inspector cadre to that of Superintendent, noting that it requires careful oversight and structured induction to adequately prepare officers for the responsibilities associated with the higher rank.

According to him, no adverse incidents had been reported from the zonal centres thus far.

DIG Argungu reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to building a credible, efficient, and professional police force, stating that, “To achieve this, we must begin with the basics, including well-defined recruitment, promotion, and disciplinary procedures.”

As National Coordinator of the exercise, DIG Argungu is supported by other senior officials of the Commission. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (rtd), Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary, is currently supervising the Northern Zone from Yola. DIG Taiwo Lakanu, fdc, representing the Police in the Commission, is overseeing the exercise in the South West and South South from Lagos. Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission, is supervising the South East zone.

Meanwhile, a few zonal commands have had to reschedule the commencement of the interviews due to other national engagements. Zone 12 (Bauchi) and Zone 11 (Osogbo) are expected to begin today.

The Osogbo delay was necessitated by a scheduled inter-state border crisis meeting between Osun and Oyo States. Zone 13, located in Ukpo, Anambra State, is set to commence the process on Wednesday.

Candidates who successfully pass the Board Interview will be promoted to the rank of Unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).