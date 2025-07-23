The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 4,741 Inspectors from the recently concluded nationwide Board Interview for serving Police Inspectors across the Country....

4,708 were promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police while 33 were promoted to Senior Inspectors.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 38 Specialist Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents and 29 Specialist Superintendents to Chief Superintendents.

These were further highlights of the Commission’s Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Monday, July 21st 2025.

The Commission had earlier considered and approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, 16 Deputy Commissioners to substantive Commissioners and 28 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni presided over the Meeting which had in attendance, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court who is representing the Judiciary in the Commission; DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc , who is representing the Police in the Commission and Hon Justice Christine Ladi Dabup, retired Justice of the State High Court.

Other Members are Abdulfatah Mohammed and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani , Secretary to the Commission.

The newly promoted Inspectors include Rabiu Ibrahim, Izang Nyam, Nannim James, Chinelo Obinuku, Bariminas Auyatiya and Sabi’u Umar.

Others are Lawan Haruna, Opurum Patrick, Agbo James and Georgewill Onwubiko among others.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu reiterated his charge for undiluted nationalism, zeal and uncommon devotion to public Good especially in their day to day interaction with the public.

The PSC Chairman said they should remember that they are the friend next door and should at all times live upto the expectations of Nigerians. He assured them that the Commission will continue to do its best to champion an improvement in their condition of service.