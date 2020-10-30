The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu said the officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints during the recent protests across the country.

In a statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP, however regretted that some of the officers paid the supreme price for peace.

Mr Mba said the IGP made the observation following report by Amnesty International dated 21st October, 2020 that Police personnel shot at peaceful protesters.

He said the IGP described the Amnesty Int’l report as untrue, misleading and contrary to all available empirical evidences.

“During the protests, officers of the Force used legitimate means to ensure that the protests were carried out in a peaceful manner and in most cases, physically protected and walked side-by-side with the protesters,” the IGP said.

He reiterated that even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.

Mr Frank Mba added that available reports show that twenty-two (22) police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests.

He added that many of the injured personnel are in life threatening conditions at the hospitals.

“Two hundred and five (205) Police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters. Despite these unprovoked attacks, our police officers never resorted to use of unlawful force or shooting at the protesters as alleged in the report. It also beggars imagination that Amnesty International failed to mention or pay tribute to Police officers who were gruesomely murdered during the protests while serving their fatherland,” the force PPRO quoted the IGP as saying.

The IGP enjoins Amnesty International to ensure they subject their reports to adequate scrutiny and proper verification of facts before making the reports public.