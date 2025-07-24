The Progressive Next Generation Initiative (PNGI) has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, following his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, M...

The Progressive Next Generation Initiative (PNGI) has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, following his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Mathias Zadok, PNGI, described the appointment of Professor Nentawe who until his appointment, was the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, PNGI views this as a welcome development that will further strengthen the ruling party ahead of future political challenges.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe on his emergence as the National Chairman of our great party, the APC. His pedigree as an academic, administrator, and seasoned politician gives us confidence that he will drive reforms that will reposition the party for greater success.

The group noted that as a grassroots-focused and youth-driven organisation within the APC family, it is committed to supporting the new leadership in promoting unity, inclusiveness, and internal democracy within the party.

“We are hopeful that Professor Yilwatda will prioritise youth inclusion, effective communication channels, and strategic partnerships with progressive organisations like PNGI. We seek a good working relationship with his leadership in the overall interest of the party and the country.

PNGI further urged the new chairman to work towards resolving internal grievances within the party, strengthen its structures at all levels, and set a roadmap for policy advocacy that addresses the needs and aspirations of Nigerians inline with the party’s manifestoe.

The group prayed for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for Professor Nentawe as he assumed this critical leadership responsibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.