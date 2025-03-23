Some constituents from Kogi central have taken to the streets in support of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan who represents the district in the upper legislative chamber.

Senator Natasha was suspended from the senate on March 6 for gross misconduct following a seating arrangement dispute with President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio

The protests were triggered by recent attempts by certain Kogi central constituents to initiate a recall process against her.

On Thursday, the federal high court in Lokoja granted an interim injunction preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or acting on petitions to recall Senator Natasha.

On Friday, the court vacated the order, saying it is the civic right of constituents to recall any lawmaker.