Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement, Abiodun Essiet, has met with a delegation from the United States Embassy in Nigeria to discuss strengthening cooperation on peacebuilding and security across the Middle Belt.

The meeting, held at her office in Abuja, was led by the U.S. Deputy Political Counselor, Dianna Palequin, accompanied by the Embassy’s Human Rights Officer Dave Young.

Discussions focused on President Tinubu’s ongoing community engagement initiatives—efforts coordinated through her office to promote peace, foster dialogue, and strengthen social cohesion in communities affected by recurring conflict and unrest.

The U.S. delegation expressed strong interest in understanding the root causes of insecurity in the Middle Belt and exploring ways to support local and federal initiatives aimed at mitigating violence and building lasting stability.

She thanked the Embassy for its continued support to peacebuilding efforts in Nigeria, noting that deeper collaboration remains essential to tackling the persistent security challenges confronting vulnerable communities.

Abiodun Essiet says the Presidency will continue to deepen partnerships with international partners and local stakeholders to advance peace, security, and community resilience across the country.