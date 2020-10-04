President Donald Trump may be discharged from the hospital as soon as Monday as he recuperates from Covid-19, one of his doctors said Sunday.

President Trump has experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

White House physician, Sean Conley told reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that “the president has continued to improve, as with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.”

Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Friday evening after announcing early that morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

With Trump still being treated for the coronavirus, his aides have dispelled doubts about his re-election campaign and defended his campaign rallies and White House events where Trump and his supporters seldom wore masks.