President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to take decisive action following a fresh wave of killings in Benue State.

The President made the promise through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who visited Yelewata in Benue on Tuesday, where the attacks recently occurred.

“Mr President grieves with you and will do something about this situation. Already, he has given directives to the national security apparatus to secure Benue. Tomorrow, Mr President will be here personally. The people of Benue will not be left alone. He has assured us of that,” Senator Akume said.

The SGF added that President Tinubu had already called on the security and military agencies to take all necessary measures to bring peace back to the affected communities.

The President’s visit underscores his administration’s resolve to tackle insecurity and protect lives and property across the country.