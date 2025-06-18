President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Benue State for a one-day visit to commiserate with the government and the people of the state over the recent killings.

President Tinubu is expected to meet with major stakeholders in the state, including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders and youth groups.

This is to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

The President’s visit comes amid widespread grief and tension following deadly attacks in communities such as Yelwata, Apa and Agatu.

Upon arrival, the President first stop is at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

During the visit, President Tinubu is also expected to meet with families of the victims, displaced persons, and community leaders.