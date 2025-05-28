President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly On June 12 to mark the 2025 Democracy Day.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio announced this at the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

The President was originally slated to address the joint session of the National Assembly on Democracy Day in 2024 but it was shelved with confusion on the veracity of the News.

This will the first time a sitting President is addressing the National Assembly to celebrate Democracy Day in Nigeria.