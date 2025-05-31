President Bola Tinubu is expected to commission Phase one, Section one of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway today.

That’s 30 kilometers of 750 kilometers road project.

The President is also expected to virtually commission other completed Renewed Hope signature projects within Southern Nigeria.

The projects include the Ahmadu Bello to Eleko Village Area in Lekki Peninsula, the dualization of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) in Port Harcourt – Ahoada in Rivers State, the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and expansion of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway, the reconstructed Collapsed Enugu Bridge at New Artisan Market Enugu – Port Harcourt -Road in Enugu State, and others.

The Coastal Highway, will expand the transportation ecosystem, improve accessibility along the coastal communities of nine States in Nigeria.