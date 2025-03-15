President Bola Tinubu says he fully understands what Nigerians are going through but that the present economic reform is necessary to build a resilient country and guarantee the future of children.

The President said this in Abuja when he received the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of citizens and leaders investing in the nation to build a strong society.

On the request to return mission schools that governments have taken over, President Tinubu said schools are subnational entities, not owned by the Federal Government.

Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri and the CBCN President, who led the delegation of 20 Bishops from across the country, said they were at the State House to congratulate President Tinubu on his victory.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, who was also at the event, recalled his attendance at the Charismatic Bishop Conference in 2024, emphasising the need for the nation to remain together and maintain support for the government.