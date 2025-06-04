President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate repair of federal infrastructure destroyed by the recent flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, alongside the state’s deputy governor, visited the affected areas to inspect reconstruction efforts.

The first phase of rebuilding flood-ravaged Mokwa town has begun with the reconstruction of critical federal infrastructure damaged by the disaster.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the IDP camp in Mokwa to commiserate with residents who were displaced by the floods are currently taking refuge.

Mokwa is a major trade route, and this bridge is one of its lifelines connecting Nigeria’s North Central and South West regions.

It carries heavy-duty trucks, livestock, and essential food supplies, especially during the Sallah season.

Despite being weakened by the flood, the bridge is still in use, posing a significant safety risk.

One major cause of the flooding is poor drainage. The narrow channel was unable to contain the heavy volume of water, leading to widespread destruction.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, two bridges and two roads were washed away one in Tiffin Maza and the other in Rabba town, about 20 kilometres apart.