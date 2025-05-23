President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Sawyerr and Amure families following the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mrs. Feyemi Adebisi Sawyerr, describing her as a distinguished health professional whose life was marked by service, compassion, and grace.

In a tribute issued on Wednesday, President Tinubu praised Mrs. Sawyerr, who will be laid to rest on Friday, for her decades-long contribution to healthcare, both in Nigeria and abroad. He noted her exceptional career as a nurse and midwife, highlighting her impact on the lives and well-being of many.

The President recalled her early years at Massey Hospital in Lagos, her professional advancement in the United Kingdom, and her eventual return to Nigeria, where she continued to serve with dedication. He emphasized that Mrs. Sawyerr’s career embodied excellence and a deep commitment to humanity.

“Matron Adebisi’s contributions to the Family Planning Council of Nigeria remain a lasting testament to her vision and dedication in public service,” President Tinubu stated. “As a wife and mother, she was a cherished figure, blessed with the grace to grow old in dignity, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.”

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and asked that God Almighty grant comfort to her family and all who mourn her loss.