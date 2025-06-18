President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commenced a stakeholders meeting with Indigenes of Benue, Residents, Community Leaders and Traditional rulers.

The Stakeholders meeting holding at the Banquet hall of the Benue State Government House also has in attendance the Secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume who is also a former governor of the State and Hyacinth Alia the current Governor of Benue State.

The issue of persistent mass killings in Benue State has pushed security of Lives and property to the front burner with many Nigerians asking for something to be done to stop the carnage.

The killings necessitated the President to personally come in to meet critical stakeholders to help in coming up with solutions to the decades old persistent issues of killings in the State.

The Presieent earlier visited victims of the latest attack on the Yelewata community of the State which occured over the weekend of June 13th to 15th at the Benue State Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.

Also part of the meeting are heads of Security Agencies and the Armed Forces led by General Chrsitopher Musa and the Inspector General Of Police, Kayode Egnetokun.

The meeting is expected to come up with lasting suggestions aside the Kinetic approach from the Security Agencies and the Armed Forces to the issue.

The President is also scheduled to meet with Internally Displaced Persons from the persistent killings and desctruction of property.