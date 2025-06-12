President Tinubu has honoured heroes and heroines of the Democratic struggle that developed following the annulment of the June 12 1993 Election.
The President disclosed the honours while speaking to a joint session of the National Assembly to commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day.
National Honours Conferred by President Tinubu on Democracy Day 2025
1. Posthumous National Honors
1.1 CFR
1. Kudirat Abiola
2. Alhaji Balarabe Musa
3. Pa. Alfred Rewane
4. Chief Bola Ige
5. Sen. Abu Ibrahim
6. Sen. Ame Ebute
1.2 GCFR
7. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
1.3 CON
8. Prof. Humphrey Nwosu
9. Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu
10. Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti
11. Alao Aka Bashorun
12. Chief Frank Kokori
13. Fredrick Fasehun
14. Professor Festus Iyayi
15. Alhaja Sawaba Gambo
16. Dr. Alex Ibru
17. Sen. Ayo Fasanmi
18. Sen. Polycarp Nwite
19. Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo
20. Ken Saro Wiwa
21. Barinem Kiobel
22. Emma Ezeazu
23. Bamidele Aturu
24. Dr. John Yima Sen
25. Mobolaji Akinyemi
1.4 OON
26. Bagauda Kaltho
27. Chima Ubani
28. Emma Ezeazu
29. Bamidele Aturu
30. Dr. John Yima Sen
31. Saturday Dobee
32. Nordu Eawo
33. Daniel Gbooko
34. Paul Levera
35. Felix Nuate
36. Baribor Bera
37. John Kpuine
2. National Honours for Living Individuals
2.1 GCON
1. Prof. Wole Soyinka
2.2 CFR
2. Mobolaji Akinyemi
3. Pa Reuben Fashoranti
2.3 CON
4. Prof. Olatunji Dare
5. Bayo Onanuga
6. Dare Babarinsa
7. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah
8. Senator Shehu Sani
9. Governor Uba Sani
10. Barrister Femi Falana, SAN
11. Prof. Shafideen Amuwo
12. Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi
13. Dr. Tunji Alausa
14. Odia Ofeimun
15. Barrister Felix Morka
16. Barrister Ledum Mitee
17. Hon. Olawale Osun
18. Dr. Amos Akingba
19. Prof. Segun Gbadegesin
20. Dr. Kayode Shonoiki
21. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere
22. Prof. Bayo Williams
23. Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu
24. Dr Edwin Madunagwu
2.4 OON
24. Kunle Ajibade
25. Nosa Igiebor
26. Dapo Olorunyomi
27. Ayo Obe
28. Barrister Luke Aghanenu
29. Hon. Labaran Maku
30. Mr. Nick Dazang
31. Hon. Abdul Oroh
32. Seye Kehinde
3. Decorated Presiding National Assembly Officers (previously conferred)
3.1 GCON
1. Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (Senate President)
2. Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD (Speaker)
3.2 CFR
3. Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau (Deputy Senate President)
4. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (Deputy Speaker)
