President Tinubu has honoured heroes and heroines of the Democratic struggle that developed following the annulment of the June 12 1993 Election.

The President disclosed the honours while speaking to a joint session of the National Assembly to commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day.

See full list below…

National Honours Conferred by President Tinubu on Democracy Day 2025

1. Posthumous National Honors

1.1 CFR

1. Kudirat Abiola

2. Alhaji Balarabe Musa

3. Pa. Alfred Rewane

4. Chief Bola Ige

5. Sen. Abu Ibrahim

6. Sen. Ame Ebute

1.2 GCFR

7. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

1.3 CON

8. Prof. Humphrey Nwosu

9. Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

10. Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti

11. Alao Aka Bashorun

12. Chief Frank Kokori

13. Fredrick Fasehun

14. Professor Festus Iyayi

15. Alhaja Sawaba Gambo

16. Dr. Alex Ibru

17. Sen. Ayo Fasanmi

18. Sen. Polycarp Nwite

19. Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo

20. Ken Saro Wiwa

21. Barinem Kiobel

22. Emma Ezeazu

23. Bamidele Aturu

24. Dr. John Yima Sen

25. Mobolaji Akinyemi

1.4 OON

26. Bagauda Kaltho

27. Chima Ubani

28. Emma Ezeazu

29. Bamidele Aturu

30. Dr. John Yima Sen

31. Saturday Dobee

32. Nordu Eawo

33. Daniel Gbooko

34. Paul Levera

35. Felix Nuate

36. Baribor Bera

37. John Kpuine

2. National Honours for Living Individuals

2.1 GCON

1. Prof. Wole Soyinka

2.2 CFR

2. Mobolaji Akinyemi

3. Pa Reuben Fashoranti

2.3 CON

4. Prof. Olatunji Dare

5. Bayo Onanuga

6. Dare Babarinsa

7. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah

8. Senator Shehu Sani

9. Governor Uba Sani

10. Barrister Femi Falana, SAN

11. Prof. Shafideen Amuwo

12. Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi

13. Dr. Tunji Alausa

14. Odia Ofeimun

15. Barrister Felix Morka

16. Barrister Ledum Mitee

17. Hon. Olawale Osun

18. Dr. Amos Akingba

19. Prof. Segun Gbadegesin

20. Dr. Kayode Shonoiki

21. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere

22. Prof. Bayo Williams

23. Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu

24. Dr Edwin Madunagwu

2.4 OON

24. Kunle Ajibade

25. Nosa Igiebor

26. Dapo Olorunyomi

27. Ayo Obe

28. Barrister Luke Aghanenu

29. Hon. Labaran Maku

30. Mr. Nick Dazang

31. Hon. Abdul Oroh

32. Seye Kehinde

3. Decorated Presiding National Assembly Officers (previously conferred)

3.1 GCON

1. Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (Senate President)

2. Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD (Speaker)

3.2 CFR

3. Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau (Deputy Senate President)

4. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (Deputy Speaker)