President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his 65th birthday on May 13.

The President notes that the Peoples Democratic Party governor has created a niche for himself as a politician of reckoning not only in Osun State but also across the country and beyond.

Adeleke was first elected Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in 2017, taking over from his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, before becoming governor in 2022.

Commending Governor Adeleke, President Tinubu notes that he has proven to be pan-Nigerian in his way of life and governance philosophy, exemplified by his Yoruba and Igbo heritage.

The President personally prays for more years, good health and God’s infinite mercies on Governor Adeleke, the Asiwaju of Edeland, his hometown.