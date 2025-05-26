President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday for Lagos to lead Nigeria’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and to commission key infrastructure projects under his administration.

The Lagos leg of the golden jubilee celebration follows the official flag-off of ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary in Accra last month. As Chairman of the regional bloc, President Tinubu will host fellow leaders and dignitaries in a series of high-profile events that underscore the vision and progress of ECOWAS since its founding in 1975.

A symbolic re-enactment of the 1975 ECOWAS declaration will take place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island. Later, a commemorative event at Eko Hotels and Suites will see President Tinubu reflect on ECOWAS’s achievements, challenges, and future direction.

Distinguished guests expected at the ceremony include the only surviving Head of State who signed the original ECOWAS treaty, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), who will participate in all activities and deliver a keynote address.

Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, will deliver the welcome address, while former Minister of External Affairs and NIIA Chairman, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, will offer a critical review of the bloc’s five-decade journey. The session will feature panel discussions with regional experts and scholars.

Beyond the ECOWAS celebrations, President Tinubu will also embark on a significant commissioning tour on Saturday, May 31. Projects slated for commissioning include:

Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road

Flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

7th Axial Road in Lagos

The President will also virtually commission strategic road projects outside Lagos, including:

Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road

Yakasai-Zalli Road

Flag-off of Kano Northern Bypass

Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I

Dabai-Kafur-Malumfashi Road

Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III

President Tinubu is expected to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House Mosque, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.