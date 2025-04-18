President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm Easter greetings to Christians across Nigeria and around the world, calling for renewed faith, unity, and resilience as the nation navigates through challenging times.

In a statement issued on Friday, the President described the celebration as a profound reminder of the values at the heart of the Christian faith—sacrifice, redemption, love, and hope. He said the Holy Week, spanning from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, offers an opportunity for deep reflection on these enduring virtues.

“As President of our blessed nation, I draw inspiration from this timeless message of hope and renewal. I remain steadfast in my commitment to delivering the promise of a Renewed Hope, a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria for all,” Tinubu stated.

Addressing recent security concerns, the President expressed sorrow over tragic incidents that led to the loss of lives in some parts of the country. He assured Nigerians of his administration’s determination to restore peace, stressing that the forces of evil would not triumph over the nation. He also revealed that he had given clear directives to the Armed Forces and security agencies to act decisively in ending insecurity.

President Tinubu acknowledged the economic hardships many Nigerians are facing but noted that the economy is showing signs of recovery. He reiterated his government’s commitment to stabilizing key sectors and building an inclusive economy that benefits all citizens.

The President also joined the global Christian community in expressing gratitude for the recovery of Pope Francis, praying for the pontiff’s continued strength in service to humanity.

“As Christ triumphed over death, so too shall our country triumph over every challenge we face. The present moment may be cloudy, but it will usher in a glorious day,” he said.

Concluding his Easter message, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and united in the collective pursuit of national progress. “Our unity and resilience are our greatest strengths,” he emphasized.

He wished all Nigerians a peaceful and joyful Easter celebration.