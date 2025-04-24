The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully dedicated to safeguarding Nigeria’s peace and security, recognising them as critical foundations for national progress.

The Minister said this in Abuja at his first speech as Chairman of the Board of the Niger State Development Forum (NSDF), a non-partisan advisory body dedicated to boosting Niger State’s development.

Idris emphasised that development cannot occur without peace and security, a concept that is reflected in President Tinubu’s administration, which continues to invest heavily in both areas.

“There is a strong connection between peace, security, infrastructure, and development. These factors are interdependent—progress in one supports the others. President Tinubu recognizes this and has prioritized national security as the cornerstone for building a thriving nation,” he said.

He further highlighted the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the country’s security framework, aiming to establish a safe environment where communities and businesses can prosper.

The Minister also praised Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the founding Chairman of the NSDF and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, for his leadership, and expressed his determination to build on the Forum’s previous achievements.

Under his chairmanship, Idris said the Forum would harness the knowledge and expertise of Niger State indigenes to support the state government’s development agenda.

“In the presence of His Excellency the Governor, I reaffirm our commitment to the Forum’s goals—to mobilize the talent and ideas of Nigerlites in support of the state’s progress,” he stated.

He described the NSDF as a non-political and inclusive platform that bridges state and federal institutions, and connects public and private sectors to transform ideas into action.

At the event, Governor Umar Bago applauded the Forum’s founding vision and reiterated his administration’s priority of transforming Niger State. He lamented the underdevelopment of communities bordering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), despite the state contributing 75% of its landmass.

He revealed bold steps taken to revamp these areas, including the revocation of lands near Zuma Rock to build a new city. “By May 29, 2025, we will break ground on a new Government House annex near Zuma Rock,” he announced.

Governor Bago added that the state has secured key partnerships to develop 50,000 hectares of land across the Suleja and Tafa regions into a modern city that will rival upscale neighborhoods in the FCT.

He pledged to work closely with the Forum to achieve his vision of rapid development for Niger State.

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, was named Co-Chair of the Forum, which includes prominent figures from the state.