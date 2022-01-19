President Buhari to commission Kaduna Urban renewal projects

All is set in Kaduna State for the visit of Presidential Muhammadu Buhari, who will commission Governor Nasir El- Rufai’s urban renewal projects during his two-day visit to Kaduna state on Thursday and Friday.

The president will also visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, where he will be shown road projects across the state, which were executed by the present administration

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye listed the projects that will be commissioned to include the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square, which is located at the heart of Kaduna town.

The Special Adviser also listed the Infectious Disease Hospital, which is located at Mando, the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and the Sabon Gari market in Zaria.

Mr Adekeye also said that the president will also commission completed projects like the reconstructed Kawo flyover which has three grand rotaries and access roads, the WAFF Road which has been dualized with junction improvement. The president will also commission road projects in Kafanchan and Zaria.