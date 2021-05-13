President Muhammadu Buhari has observed the Eid el-Fitr prayers at the Presidential villa.

He was joined by his immediate family, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and other top Presidential aides.