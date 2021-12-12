President Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomosoland, condoles family

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of His Royal Highness, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, CFR, on the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler earlier today, Sunday.

The President also expressed his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, particularly the people of Ogbomosoland on the passing of the renowned traditional ruler, whose 48-year reign cemented the town’s reputation as a haven of peace, hospitality, and history and tradition.

He joined the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler, who will forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within their ranks.

Buhari urged sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland to be consoled with the fact that Oba Oyewumi accentuated his reign with the development and progress of the community through enduring peace and extension of hands of fellowship to peoples of other lands.

President Buhari prayed that Almighty Allah will repose his soul.