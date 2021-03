President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on his election into the FIFA Executive Council, the highest decision-making organ in world football.

The President was quoted by his special adviser on media, Mr Femi Adesina, to have restated his belief that Pinnick’s hardwork has proven to the world that he is a capable and efficient administrator.

The President adds that the world has taken notice of his competency skills by electing him into the FIFA Council and one of the Vice Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The President notes that this feat of enhanced visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community is coming on the heels of recent elections of other well qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organisations.

The President urges Pinnick to see his new assignment as an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation and identity as a football loving country and optimally utilise the role of sports, through football, as a driving force to engender development, peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

As an active supporter of the round leather game, the President joins other enthusiastic fans in Nigeria and across the continent in wishing the NFF president the best in his new position.