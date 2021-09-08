Breaking News

President Buhari approves Waziri-Azi as new DG of NAPTIP

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about NAPTIP: President Buhari approves appointment of Waziri-Azi as new DG of NAPTIP Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, as the new Director General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as DG NAPTIP’.

According to the statement, her appointment comes after a recommendation from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to expand on the existing capacity in NAPTIP in order to achieve its Key Result Areas as identified.”

She added that the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”

Waziri-Azi was formerly Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, a Women’s Right advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual based violence and an expert on the Rule of Law.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

100 indigent patients to benefit from LASUTH Vision Care free surgery

TVCN
Oct 9, 2018

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja in cojuction with Vision Care, a South…

Ondo Varsity Shut Amidst Cases Of Robbery, Rape By Gunmen

TVCN
Jun 26, 2021

Report says the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State…

Former President of Marseille, Pape Diouf dies of COVID-19

TVCN
Apr 1, 2020

Former Olympique de Marseille president Pape Diouf died of coronavirus (more…)

USAID launches $225m primary health program in five Nigerian states

TVCN
Jun 19, 2019

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new (more…)

Related

TVC News Special Reports

We’re working hard to curb suffering of Nigerians – Buhari

12 Sep 2019 5.39 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians…

Continue reading

FG assigns portfolios to 47 Ambassadors

22 Dec 2016 1.11 pm

The Federal government has released the…

Continue reading

APC commends FG over N5,000 payment to vulnerable Nigerians

06 Jan 2017 5.11 pm

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

Continue reading