The Federal Government has unveiled the official programme of events for Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day celebration, scheduled for Thursday, 12 June 2025.

According to a statement from the Inter-Ministerial Committee, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver a national broadcast at 7:00 a.m. to mark the occasion.

There will be no parade this year. Instead, President Tinubu is expected to attend a joint session of the National Assembly at 12 noon.

Later in the day, a public lecture will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja. The lecture is themed “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms.”

State House correspondents are to provide media coverage for the Villa event.

Media organisations already accredited to the State House and intending to broadcast the event live are requested to submit a list of their Outside Broadcast (OB) crew and correspondents by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The announcement was signed by Abdulhakeem Adeoye on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations.