The Presidency has taken a swipe at opposition politicians, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following a global technology ranking that named Lagos the world’s fastest-growing emerging technology ecosystem.

Reacting to the ranking on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said opposition figures who often rely on negative narratives about Nigeria would be displeased by the latest international recognition.

“ADC must not read this,” Onanuga wrote, adding that “desperate politicians, always on the lookout for negative statistics, will be unhappy that Tinubu’s Nigeria has recorded a global tech recognition.”

His comments followed the release of a global ranking by Global Statistics, which placed Lagos first among the world’s top 20 fastest-growing emerging technology ecosystems.

According to the ranking, Lagos topped the list ahead of major cities such as Istanbul in Türkiye, Pune and Mumbai in India, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil, alongside other cities across Asia, Africa and South America.

Onanuga described the recognition as a rebuttal to what he termed persistent negative portrayals of Nigeria’s economy and governance, often advanced by opposition politicians.

The ADC has been among opposition parties critical of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly over economic reforms and governance issues.

However, the latest ranking highlights Lagos’ rising profile in the global technology space, reflecting the strength of its start-up ecosystem, innovation capacity and expanding role in the international digital economy.