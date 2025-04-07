The Presidency has dismissed widespread rumours claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

A report has been circulating falsely alleging that the president had removed Yakubu and appointed one Bashiru Olamilekan as his replacement.

In a statement, O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Digital and New Media, categorically denied the claims, describing them as “fake news”.

He urged the public to disregard the unfounded reports and emphasised that any official announcement regarding INEC's leadership would be communicated through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) or other authorised government channels.

The misleading report gained traction online, sparking speculation about potential changes at the helm of Nigeria’s electoral body.

INEC, under Yakubu’s leadership, has overseen several major elections, including the contentious 2023 general polls.

The Presidency’s swift denial underscores its commitment to quashing misinformation about key appointments.

No further changes to INEC’s leadership have been announced, and Yakubu remains in his post.

The Presidency reiterated its stance against the spread of unverified news, urging media outlets to uphold factual reporting standards.