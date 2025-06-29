The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has dismissed reports circulating on social and mainstream media alleging the removal of Senator George Akume from his position as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, the OSGF described the reports as “entirely false, misleading, and without any basis in fact.”

“The purported removal of the SGF from office is a fabrication and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers,” the statement read. It further affirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no intention of relieving Senator Akume of his duties and continues to have full confidence in his capacity to drive the implementation of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The office called on the public, media organisations, and digital platforms to disregard the rumour and verify information before sharing it, warning that the spread of disinformation undermines public trust and threatens institutional credibility.

The statement also aligned with an earlier clarification issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Chief Bayo Onanuga, confirming Akume’s continued role in government.

“Senator Dr George Akume, CON, remains the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” it concluded.